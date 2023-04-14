FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) — In 1893, men regularly carried canes outside, wore shirts and ties when playing sports, and the zipper hadn’t been invented yet.

That was the style that Czech immigrant Herman Weisberger catered to when he opened for business in Mingo Junction.

There’s no way he could have known it then, but his venture would grow into a multi-city Ohio Valley clothing staple, lasting all the way into the era of smartphones and social media.

Arnold Plittman began selling Weisberger’s clothes 50 years after their Follansbee store opened…and stuck around to see it last another 50.

I came here in 1974, just in time to see the Valley at a boom, the mall had just opened up, competition was everywhere. There were three men’s stores in Wellsburg. Arnold Plittman, Owner, Weisberger’s Clothing

As we all know, the dominance of corner stores and mom-and-pop shops is long gone.

Yet even after the contraction of business in the 1980s and the advent of online shopping, theirs is still standing.

With bow ties and suit coats hanging next to construction jackets, they’ve adjusted their business model to whatever the men of the Ohio Valley need for a day of work.

Our business has been men’s clothing from mining boots to suits, whatever sells in this Valley, we’ve been very successful. Arnold Plittman, Owner, Weisberger’s Clothing

But Plittman says it’s time to ride off into the sunset.

His retirement and closure of the store means the end of generations of hometown camaraderie.

Even out of all that time, he calls this final sale one of his best memories with the company.

This has been a good moment because I’ve had so much goodwill from customers coming in, and expressing their congratulations on my retirement, and their sorrow in seeing the store leave. Arnold Plittman, Owner, Weisberger’s Clothing

He says some of his customers are even concerned about looking elsewhere for their tuxedo rentals.

But he has confidence that someone will rush in to fill the opportunity his store has left…and that the Panhandle has many industrious days to look forward to.

Take it from someone who knows.