2 arrested in crystal meth bust in Wellsburg

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Two people have been arrested following a month-long investigation in connection with trafficking Crystal Methamphetamine in Brooke County.

The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office and the Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force made the bust on Thursday.

Shaylene Johnson was charged with the distribution of the drug and Edmond Gray Jr.was charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to deliver crystal Meth.

During the search officers seized baggies of crystal meth and packaging materials.

Both were transported to the Northern Regional Jail but Gray Jr. is out on bond.

