WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — An event that took off in Wellsburg is back!

The second annual Wellsburg Kiwanis Club Duck Derby is slated for Sunday June 11th.

Ducks will once again go head-to-head in a race to the finish line at the 6th Street Wharf.

This year they will have even more activities, including a Car Cruise, a Derby Hat Contest and there will also be food vendors.

First place will get $1,000, second place gets Domino’s pizza for a year, $500 is third place, fourth place is Big Macs for a year from McDonald’s, and fifth place gets $100!

Club members say the event is unique and all proceeds go to help impact the children in their community.

“Just to see 1,200 ducks being dumped into the river, managed, we managed it with members that have kayaks and it’s a fun event and especially being almost a ticket raffle but a little bit more exciting day of events here in Wellsburg. So come out and enjoy the event.” ERIC FITHYAN – PRESIDENT WELLSBURG KIWANIS CLUB

The ducks are $10 bucks.

If you still need to get your duck you can click here or find your nearest Kiwanis Club Member or you can get one at the event on Sunday.

7News This Morning’s Anchor Taylor Long is emceeing the event again this year!