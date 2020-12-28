3 arrested in Breaking and Entering attempt in Brooke County

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) Three people have been arrested after breaking and entering attempt in Brooke County.
Deputies were dispatched to Starlight Drive in Wellsburg around 1 am..
The resident said a basement window was broken and the front door was kicked in.
The resident was able to get a shot off and hit the one individual in the ankle area.
The suspects were located and arrested.
Tyler Woolwine and Joshua Caniff were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.
And Gordon Durbin has several charges pending.
All three are in the Northern Regional Jail.
NOTE: A mugshot for Joshua Caniff has not been released
