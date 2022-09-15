BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Recently, a settlement was been reached with several opioid manufacturers in the mountain state.

At this week’s Brooke County Commission meeting, commissioners announced the attorney’s firm representing all municipalities in West Virginia had reached a settlement agreement of $400 million.

It is unclear how much will be distributed to Brooke County.

All the counties came together to seek to go after large manufacturers who pumped drugs into the state.

“It’s had repercussions on our police, our fire, and our EMS. Police obviously needed more patrols, fire their first responders they go out to calls all the time, and our EMS for obvious reasons, a lot of overdoses, things like that. So it’s had a big impact on every single county and municipality in the state.” A. J. Thomas – President Brooke County Commission

Commissioners have also requested clarification on a few items as well and are waiting to hear back.