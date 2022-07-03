WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — You may be just setting up for your 4th of July festivities, but Wellsburg has been festive all week.

Not only have they had bands playing every day since Monday, they’ve already finished a volleyball tournament, a fishing tournament and a cornhole competition.

The party didn’t stop tonight at Central Park, where a large crowd set up their folding chairs to watch karaoke featuring some first responders.

They’re going even bigger Monday, with the Oil Can Derby racing down 4th St. at 9 a.m.