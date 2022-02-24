WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

A favorite recreational trail is getting an upgrade.

Gov. Jim Justice announced a $70,000 grant from WV Department of Highways Transportation Alternatives Program to pave the Panhandle Rail Trail.

This money will be combined with the funds board has been raising to start the four mile long project.

The trail has been serving the people of Weirton and the Tri-State Area for more than 30 years.

It is also part of three major trail systems across the US.

“So we get not just users from just here locally but we get plenty of people that are from states away that are passing through here and utilizing our trail so obviously an asphalt surface would be a huge upgrade as a major connector of those three trail systems.” Coty Shingle – Executive Director Weirton Board of Parks and Recreation

Shingle said they have been working on bringing this project to fruition for the last three years and can’t wait to see it through.



He said it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of all their great volunteers.