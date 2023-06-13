BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Being a first responder takes bravery, courage, and a great deal of responsibility.

More than 100 kids from the Ohio Valley are taking part in the 8th Annual Wellsburg Junior Police Academy this week where they learn all about these core values.

The Wellsburg Junior Police Academy is a week-long camp that aims to teach children ages 8 to 14 all about first responders and how they serve our community.

When Scott Adams started this camp eight years ago, about 50 kids signed up and he says the event has continued to grow each and every year.

They experienced record numbers in terms of signups this year with 133 kids taking part in the fun filled week.

“First of all, was our kids in our community needed something where they learn values like respect and courage and honor and all those things. And plus, we get to tell them about God while it’s going on. So that was one reason. But the other reason was that we wanted to teach them, you know, how important our firemen and policemen and our EMTs are.” Scott Adams | Co-Founder & Chief Deputy of Brooke County

On Monday and Tuesday, kids engaged in a variety of physical activities like running, pushups, and obstacle courses.

“It’s just fun to be like the range and all the platoon games is just real fun to do. I feel like it’s helped me be like more respectful and like a better person.” Aiden Thomas | Cadet

“I make new friends every year. I get to go to different platoons and have fun and talk to others that I like communicating with and my first year I actually won a trophy for great leadership, and I was very proud of myself when that happened. And I think that this academy just brings out better in people because it teaches you discipline and how to act around people in places and in public.” Taylla Madison | Cadet

Wednesday is Fire and EMS Day and Thursday is Police Day.

The cadet’s graduate from the academy Friday at Brooke Middle School with more knowledge about first responders and lifelong memories.

Deputy Adams says this academy has been a great experience to be a part of and hopes it will only continue to grow with each passing year.