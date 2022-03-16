BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

They are calling it a battle worth fighting for.

That word tonight from Alex Risovich, the attorney for Brooke County WVEA members.

The Brooke County Board of Education just settled a grievance that was filed in 2020 by the Brooke County West Virginia Education Association Members.

It dealt with their stipends from a levy that was passed.

With the settlement, the teachers and service personnel will be getting $3,900 payments each semester over the next five semesters. It comes out to just under $20,000 a person.

“It was a long process, it was a long battle, but we’re really happy to see that the Board of Education made the right decision and all of the teachers are going to receive 100% of the stipend funds they were promised through the levy.” F. Alex Risovich – Attorney Brooke County WVEA Members

Risovich said this was not only important to the employees but to the county as well.

The details on when and how the money will be dispersed will be figured out in the next few months.

Retirees will also be receiving a stipend from the settlements as well.