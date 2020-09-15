“A tragedy for our kids”: Sheriff wants PROs reinstated at Brooke County Schools

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – There are still no answers as to if Public Resource Officers will return to Brooke County Schools.

Just hours after the Board of Education voted to no longer discuss the contracts at future meetings for the time being, Sheriff Scott Adams made a plea to the County Commission.

He says PROs prevent as many crimes in schools as they investigate, but they also teach important programs about drugs and bullying.

Hopefully nothing ever tragic happens at one of our schools, but if it does, and a police officer is not there, it would be much worse than if it were. Security guards don’t provide the protection that a police officer does. Sheriff Scott Adams, Brooke County

The BOE voted Monday evening to hold discussions until more information was available and they hear from County Commissioners. The board also hire security guards for the schools.

The Sheriff told Commissioners on Tuesday his officers care deeply about the students, and not to have them in the schools is a “tragedy”.

Our officers, our PROs care deeply about the kids that are in their schools. They know them. They know where they live. They know who their parents are. They know what their home life is like, so to take them out of those schools is a tragedy for our kids. Sheriff Scott Adams, Brooke County

If all parties don’t come to an agreement, Sheriff Adams says he may have to lay off two deputies at the end of next month.

The current offer on the table is to pay 75% of the resource officer’s salaries, but there has been no counter officer yet.

A levy passed in Brooke County was intended to pay for these officers.

Sheriff Adams hopes that the Board of Education contacts himself or Commissioners directly to resolve the issue.

