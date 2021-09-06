Accident in Follansbee ends with one suspect in custody following chase

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Route 2 in Follansbee is down to one lane after a two-car accident this Monday afternoon.

7NEWS reporter Colin Roose is on the scene.

According to Follansbee police chief Larry Rea, a driver heading northbound struck a parked car just before entering the town at around 2 p.m.

He reportedly sustained minor injuries before allegedly running from police.

Chief Rea says he is now in police custody.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay with 7NEWS for any updates.