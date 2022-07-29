BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Brooke County schools held their annual Stuff a Bus event this week!

It started on Monday and it continues until their back to school bash on August 9th.

Today was the last day for the bus to be onsite but you can still drop donations off at the board office!

Student athletes each took a day to help load up the bus.

Friday, was the Brooke boys basketball team.

School officials say they have the bus almost completely full and it’s all thanks to the wonder community members who stepped up to help students.

“Our community is very well centered on the students of our county, all the businesses and families and community members, every year seem to rally around all the students to make sure they have what they need for successful school year.” Amanda Dimarzio – Kindergarten Teacher Brooke County Schools

She says they could really use some more person hygiene product donations.

Again the Back to School Bash is on August 9th at Brooke High School.

It starts when a sensory hour from 3-4PM and continues till 7PM