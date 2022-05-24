BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Brooke County is using the American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help with public service district’s sewer and water projects throughout the county.

The county received 4.26 million dollars in ARPA funds, that commissioners say was desperately needed to help with these projects.

Commission President A.J. Thomas says not all of Brooke County has water and sewer, so they need to focus on expansion and these funds have really helped bolster the Public service Districts.

“To get them moving and get them to be able to continue these projects and expand and just do regular maintenance that’s been needed for years. So hopefully by doing this you know we’ve put them in a position where they’re going to be able to continue Moving forward.” A. J. Thomas – Brooke County Commission President

He says the next round of funds will more than likely be going towards the same types of projects throughout the county.