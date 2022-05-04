BEECH BOTTOM, W.Va. (WTRF)

Beech Bottom Village council has added an amendment to their current animal ordinance.

The Amendment was for ‘no tether in severe weather’ meaning no dogs can be tied up outside for any length of time if the temperature is 15 degrees or lower or 85 degrees or higher.

Local Animal Advocate Carrie Welsh says she is grateful that the local communities are willing to put these laws in place to protect the animals.

“It sends a message, we care about animals and you know we are not going to let animals be neglected under our watch. That’s my goal, just to protect more animals and get as many people on board as I can.” Carrie Welsh – Animal Advocate

Welsh is going to continue to bring awareness to the ‘no tether in severe weather’ issue to as many council meetings as she can.

She hopes to eventually take it to the state level.