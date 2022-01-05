Beech Bottom receives $1 Million for flood mitigation

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced $1,086,166 for phase two of the Village of Beech Bottom Flood Control Project through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

This funding will be used to construct upgrades to the current storm sewer system to mitigate future flooding events. Senators Capito and Manchin announced phase one funding for the project last September.

“Many communities across our state face an increased risk of flooding due to our mountainous terrain and proximity to large rivers. This is particularly true for Beech Bottom, which sits along the Ohio River in our Northern Panhandle. This funding will help support needed efforts that will properly direct superfluous storm water towards outlets that preserve historic buildings, while also helping to prevent flooding within the village. The devastating damage from the 2016 flood is still felt across our state, and this underscores the urgency for further mitigation and prevention in our communities. I will continue to use my role on the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee to bring support like this to West Virginia,” Senator Capito said.

“West Virginia has been hit hard by serious flooding in recent years, impacting communities across our state. These floods are becoming more frequent and devastating, and our communities need to be able to prepare for future natural disasters. I am pleased FEMA is investing again in a flood control project in Beech Bottom to upgrade the storm sewer system. I will continue to work closely with FEMA to ensure West Virginia is prepared for any storm or disaster that comes our way,” Senator Manchin said.