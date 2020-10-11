Benefit dinner scheduled for Brooke County teacher fighting cancer

Brooke County
Posted: / Updated:

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) A dinner fundraiser is being organized for Saturday, Oct. 17 in Wellsburg for Millie Fillinger, a Brooke County teacher who is fighting cancer.

For details, read below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter