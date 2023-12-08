BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) ‘Bernie’s Kid’s’ was brought to life about 40 years ago by former Brooke County Sheriff and Commissioner, Bernard Kazienko as a way to help families in need at Christmas time

Bernie got the idea from his uncle, Hillman “Izzy” Isinghood, who would repair bikes, wagons, or toys and give them to children.

Not having the knack to do that, Bernie would go buy toys and other items to give to families.

In seeing that it was such a great need, he began asking friends and business owners to help in purchasing items.

Following his death in 2011, the Brooke County Deputy Sheriff’s Association picked up the project and has carried on his tradition ever since.

It is supported by fundraisers, donations by caring folks, and local businesses.

A Brooke High student raised funds through a 5k as her senior project and donated the money.

Bethany College’s Light up Night also raises money for the project, by auctioning off decorated artificial trees.

Bethany saw 200 people in attendance and raised more than $3,000 for roughly 35 items.

Organizers say if it weren’t for them they would never be able to this.

“I was involved with him through several years of that. Even sometimes last minute Christmas Eve, getting a phone call. 5:00. Hey, I don’t have presents for my children. And he would make it happen. We would go shopping. Quick, find stuff. And he would call the department store, you know, Hey, can you please open a few minutes? You know, we’re coming to buy some stuff. To see the children and just imagine the joy, the smiles on their faces that morning. You know, just getting their presents just brings a joy to our hearts.” Darin Pizer – Volunteer/Member Brooke County Deputy Sheriff’s Association

The Sheriff’s Association says they appreciate all the help Volunteer Clarissa Ray and her group of ladies do for this program as well.

They will be giving out the toys in the next week or so.

Toys can be dropped off till Wednesday the 13th at any of the drop-off locations in Wellsburg: Tommy’s Classic Touch, Main Street Bank, Mark’s Carry Out, Reasner Funeral Home, Dollar General Market, Trauberts Pharmacy and Hoods Pharmacy in Follansbee.

Ray and Pizer said on behalf of the Deputy Sheriff’s Association they would like to thank these businesses for their help. Monetary donations for Bernie’s Kids can be sent to the Brooke County DSA at 632 Main Street, Wellsburg, WV 26070 marked Bernie’s Kids or you can also drop your donation off at the Sheriff’s Department or Tommy’s Classic Touch.