Bethany College warns returning students to pack COVID emergency bag

BROOKE COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Bethany College released Saturday a new advisory for students who are preparing to return for the new academic year.

Officials are warning that despite their efforts to provide a safe environment, they could be forced to close the campus due to the spread of the virus. They’re asking students to only bring items that are absolutely necessary, and to pack a COVID emergency bag that would include items like pain medicine, pajamas, and extra chargers.

This is so if a student were to become ill and need to head into isolation, a bag would be ready to go.

Renters’ insurance is also being strongly recommended.

For full release, head here.