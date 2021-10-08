Bethany College’s ZTA chapter recognized for work with breast cancer awareness

BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but for some organizations it’s a cause they’re fighting for all year long.



The Theta Chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha at Bethany College was honored for its work in the battle against breast cancer to kick off Homecoming Weekend on Friday.

Neighborhood Ford Store presented the chapter with a “Ford Warrior Quilt”.

This is something that’s 12 months of the year and if there’s one message that we can get out it’s please get your mammograms because although COVID has interrupted a lot of things, it shouldn’t interrupt your schedule to get a mammogram. Nancy Lewis, Neighborhood Ford Store

Two members of the chapter were also given the Beth Mayer Hersh Award and scholarship for their dedication to the philanthropy.

Kasie Goldsborough is a Sophomore English major with focus on Secondary Education. For her, breast cancer awareness is personal.

My aunt had been diagnosed last semester and they all made like little cards for her. I got her a blanket. We sent it to her and she took it to all her chemo treatments and she still sends me pictures with it. She’s in remission now, so it just it makes you feel closer with them and it just feels like a home honestly. Kasie Goldsborough, Beth Mayer Hersh Award Recipient

Olivia Masciantoni is a Freshman Psychology major and new to the ZTA sorority.

Just knowing that like my mom could get it. I could get it. My best friend could get it. Kasie could get it. One of my sisters, it’s just something I feel like everyone should just always be wanting to raise awareness on because it could always happen to you or somebody you know. Olivia Masciantoni, Beth Mayer Hersh Award Recipient

This is the first time the quilt was given to an organization that isn’t a breast cancer treatment facility.

Warrior Quilts send comfort, support and remembrance in the battle of breast cancer, so it’s really important that our quilts go into the treatment areas, but these ladies have been so phenomenal for so long that we just had to do this for them. Nancy Lewis, Neighborhood Ford Store

Zeta Tau Alpha members across the region have partnered with Neighborhood Ford Store for many years to support Ford’s Warriors in Pink and Quilt for the Cure programs.