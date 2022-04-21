BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Bethany Memorial Church received a tremendous amount of community outpouring for victims of the Ukrainian war.

On Thursday night, the church held a benefit for Ukrainian relief with a dinner and basket raffle.

Pastor Sharon Watkins says it was one of the easiest benefits she has ever been part of at the church.

She said what started as one community member’s idea to help Ukrainian refugees quickly turned into an entire community effort from parishioners to residents to students from Bethany College all approaching her to volunteer their time.

Pastor Watkins says they came together because their hearts are breaking for the country of Ukraine and although they cannot be there physically, this Bethany community, can be there in spirit and along with sending their prayers, they can send a monetary gift.

The money raised tonight will help mothers and babies who are finding a new home tonight. People who are hungry tonight. People who need medicine tonight. This money is going to go directly there and we’re excited to know that it helps us feel like one human family. Pastor Sharon Watkins, Bethany Memorial

Watkins says Bethany Memorial partners with Week of Compassion, a non-profit discipleship organization that works inconjunction wtih many other faith-based organizations.

Week of Compassion is one of many non-profits that will send monetary donations to Ukraine.