BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF) — For all of Saturday’s 24 hours, a student stood watch at the field in front of Old Main at Bethany College.

Sitting through the cold November overnights is standard procedure for the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity, who organize a day-long vigil on Veteran’s Day every year.

Students volunteer to sit at a tent memorial between midnight and 11:59, as a small gesture of thanks to the vets who paved the way for their education.

Phi Kappa Tau celebrated its 100th anniversary at the school in late October.