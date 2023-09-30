BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — People all over the world have reported seeing Sasquatch—and with his extra-large steps, he’s even trekked through the imagination of West Virginia.

That was proven this evening when Bigfoot Day at Brooke Hills Park discussed sightings of the elusive creature right here in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia.

Complete with drawings, merchandise and even a Bigfoot mascot, the presentation was free for anyone curious about the Mountain State’s paranormal history.

Visitors could even anonymously report their own glimpses of the pop culture icon.