Blood drive to save lives in Brooke County firefighter’s honor

Follansbee, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Brooke County firefighter spent decades saving the lives of others.

Now his family is calling on the community to do the same in his memory.

Brian Ritchie spent decades as a first responder in Weirton and Hooverson Heights before passing away from COVID complications.

Since he received several blood transfusions while being treated, his loved ones hope to bring that life-saving gift to those who need it with a memorial blood drive today.

The Red Cross says the extra help couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Ritchie family has been so wonderful to work with for this event, we really appreciate everything that they’ve done in order to help us create this pocket to make sure we have an adequate blood supply for this Memorial Day weekend. Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director, Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

Those close to Ritchie say he made sure to give whenever he could.

With accidents expected to increase over the holiday weekend, Kesselring says the drive is a strong reminder there’s no substitute for human blood.