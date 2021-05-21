Boating safety tips that could save your life

Brooke County, WV (WTRF)-If you’re a boating enthusiast who spends sunny days like today on the water, listen up!

National Safe Boating Week starts tomorrow.

It’s sunny days like these that boating enthusiasts like to take advantage of. But, if you aren’t prepared, one mishap on the water could turn tragic.

“There’s not traffic lights here. There’s not road signs, and so it becomes a person’s responsibility to pay attention to everything around them, and that’s very crucial in the water.” West Virginia Resource Officer S.C. Haines

West Virginia Resource Officer S.C. Haines says accidents aren’t unheard of in this area.

“We deal with usually a few (crashes) here every year.” West Virginia Resource Officer S.C. Haines

Officer S. C. Haines says summer is the peak season for boaters, but that also leads to a spike in crashes and accidents. Human error, equipment error, and alcohol use makes up a bulk of the incidents.

However, all that can be prevented if you keep a few things in mind.

“Boaters have to be aware. It’s a swift area. The river changes with the currents, so there’s a lot of hazards there.” West Virginia Resource Officer S.C. Haines

Officer Haines says always make sure you have your equipment in order.

He says be prepared and have a throwable device on board to help people who have been injured. Taking a boating safety course is always a good idea.

Officer Haines says safety is first and foremost, but you can also have fun!