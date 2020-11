WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – Around 5:30 Sunday evening, Brooke County EMS responded to a house engulfed in flames on Windy Will Road.

Two people in the home suffered burn injuries but EMS crews say because of the strong winds in the area, the two victims could not be flown by helicopter to the hospital.

The state of the injuries is not specified at the this time. Firefighters are still working to contain the scene.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.