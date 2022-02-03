Brooke and Hancock counties monitor roads as winter storm Landon continues

(WTRF) — For the next 24 hours or so, officials in Brooke and Hancock counties are going to be monitoring road conditions along with creeks and streams.

To start the day, Brooke County Department heads discussed their plans and preparations.

With the help of the Red Cross they are having warming shelters available across the county should people lose power.

Some departments are even bringing in more staff and having some on stand by.

As a dispatch center we plan to have on extra staff and maybe have some on call to help with multiple calls coming into the center. We typically have two dispatchers on, so we’ll have three, maybe four and myself will be here. Christina White – 911 Dispatch Center Director

White says to try to elevate some of the calls coming in, they are urging people to check out their emergency app and their social media pages for specific assistance phone numbers.

All departments are doing their best to prevent any accidents or issues.

Brooke County EMA and the surrounding agencies will be working throughout this storm to keep the residents safe and to get through this situation with as minimal stress as possible. Hancock County EMA has also been preparing for storm Landon.

They’ll do this by being in constant contact with the schools and going over emergency plans.

Officials say people that don’t need to be out should stay home and avoid being on the roads.