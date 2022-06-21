BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Brooke County commissioners had a light agenda today but they did express a number of board seats that need to be filled.

Commission President A.J. Thomas says the seats include those for the Northern Panhandle Workforce Development Board, Brooke County Library Board, as well as the Brooke County Museum Board.

He says a lot of the agencies are all truly driven by volunteer boards.

“We need people who are passionate you know about these agencies in order to let them continue, not just to continue but also to thrive you know to offer new programs, you know be out there in the community and we really need a full board in order for them to be able to move forward.” A.J. Thomas – President Brooke County Commission

If you are interested in any of those jobs please send in your application to the Brooke County Clerks Office at the courthouse and it will be passed along to the commissioners.