BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Broooke County Commissioners are speaking out about getting Prevention Resource Officers in schools.

They want the Board of Education to use levy funds and make the PRO’s a priority.

Tuesday at the commission meeting Prosecutor Joe Barki showed a power point presentation of the break down of the cost analysis of a deputy sheriff.

He also went into detail about the excess levy funds the Board of Education receives along with the BOE’s promise on a levy pamphlet of the PRO’s in each school.

During the meeting commissioners approved the Board of Education’s Memorandum of Understanding with a change of the number of $80,000 per deputy, per year for a 5 year period.

“It does come down to a matter of prioritizing what your spending the tax payers money on, and when one of the key promises of the levy is a guaranteed officer in every school, that should be the number one priority.” A.J. Thomas – President Brooke County Commission

Now it goes back to the BOE.

Commissioners hope they vote and approve this MOU.