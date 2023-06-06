BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Brooke County 911 has run into something that could be problematic for their first responders.

The system that is used to dispatch firefighters to calls has gone down.

Officials say the issue is with Frontier Telecommunications, who provide their dispatch services. Frontier was contacted but has not yet resolved the problem.

Luckily, the county has a backup system in place at the Franklin Fire Department that they use when this system goes down.

Officials say this is a problem that should not keep happening and it raises serious concerns for everyone involved.

“It’s very important to have these paging systems operational. I mean this could cost somebody a house, a life, we have to have this operational.” A.J. Thomas – President of Brooke County Commission

“I’m just concerned about the safety of the citizens and the first responders. When we’re waiting seventeen hours to get something repaired.” Christina White – Brooke County 911 Director

The Brooke County Commission is looking into alternative solutions for the problem.

7News reached out to Frontier for a comment on the situation and was unable to get through their automated messaging system.