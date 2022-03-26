BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There was an apartment fire Saturday morning on Washington Pike in Wellsburg, says Franklin Community Volunteer Fire Department Chief Gerald McClain.

According to McClain, there are four units in the apartment building, and one person was displaced.

There were no injuries.

Franklin Community Volunteer Fire Department and Wellsburg Volunteer Fire Department were on scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet determined, and the state fire marshal is investigating, says McClain.