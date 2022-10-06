BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Things are coming along with the new 911 system in Brooke County.

This week at the commission meeting, commissioners shared they found a deal for the new Microwave Tower.

Commissioner Tim Ennis says the 911 center has been needing a direct connection to the State Siren Network in the north end of the county.

This new Microwave Tower will alleviate the bouncing from different signals and send what they need in a direct line from that network to the center.

Ennis says this will be an excellent asset for first responders.

“Our 911 System is the communication for our fire departments, our police, our deputies, our ambulance personnel. It’s a very valuable piece of equipment that they need and we want to have the best for them.” Tim Ennis – Brooke County Commissioner

The system is projected to be in place before the end of the month.