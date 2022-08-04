BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Parts of Brooke County are experiencing intermittent power outages.

Brooke County Commissioner Tim Ennis says they have received multiple calls on the matter.

Those dealing with the outages are the Washington Pike, Rabbit Hill, and Genteel Ridge area.

Commissioner Ennis says residents have reported to him that the electric goes off for a minute or two and then comes back on, then it repeats itself.

He says this is something that has been going on for quite a while in those areas.

Commissioners urge anyone experiencing these types of issues to contact MonPower and 800-686-0022 and report them as ‘reliable issues’.