Brooke County Board of Education approves budget

Brooke County, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Brooke County Board of Education met this evening to decide a number of issues, the most important being the budget for 2021-2022.

Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Crook says they did their best to save positions this year, and even with the budget being tight he believes it is sound, and represents their priorities. The budget was passed unanimously.

The Board also approved a decision to place the former Alternative Learning Center property, located at 103-26th Street in Wellsburg, up for public auction.