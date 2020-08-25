Brooke County Board of Education approves Resource Officers

Monday at the local board meeting after a long executive session the board announced a compromise where they will pay for the salaries of five school resource officers, placing one officer in each Brooke County Public School, while the benefits package for each officer will be covered by the official employer of the school resource officers.

The deal was voted on and approved in today’s session.

(We have an officer at all our schools, and we would pay for the salaries to cover those officers and allow the benefits to be worked out to be paid by the commission and that way we would have an officer in each one of the schools that we have) Brooke County Board of Education

Now that this matter is behind them parents and students can start the school year knowing that there are officers in schools to keep their children safe and protected.

Tuesday’s commission meeting did not have any discussion about the board of education.