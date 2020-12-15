Brooke County Board of Education discusses ten-year plan and school resource officers

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke County Board of Education discussed a ten-year facilities plan and school resource officers.

The proposed Comprehensive Education Facilities Plan, or CEFP, had three plan options the board proposed — each running over a ten year period.

The question on the table was school consolidation: Do we or do we not consolidate multiple elementary schools to benefit the budget?

The board took option two– keeping the current configuration of schools, renovating all schools except the new Brooke Middle, and relocating the board office into the old middle school to sell the current board office building.

The board also made history tonight in the state becoming the first school district to entering into an agreement with Wellsburg Police Department. They hired a lead safety director, John White, who will hire officers and train them.

We will keep you updated at 7NEWS and WTRF.com