Brooke County BOE discussing possible COVID leave pay

Brooke County, W.Va (WTRF) — The Brooke County Board of Education met tonight and discussed a possible plan for COVID leave.

Through the CARES Act, school personnel were eligible for up to two weeks of paid COVID leave.

As of December 31, that pay ran out. So– the Brook County BOE wants to create a plan to provide pay if quarantined due to COVID exposure while working.

They are currently looking at a plan created in Preston County. Though no plan is put in place yet, we do know there would be stipulations for eligibility pertaining to COVID safety protocols.

One board member believes the use of K-95 masks, provided to staff by the school, should be included in the stipulations.

The board tonight discussed possible stipulations tonight for COVID leave. And it is important to have those in place because we don’t want to see employees who are truly home and sick or quarantined go without being payed. STEPHANIE ZIMMER

SPOKESPERSON, BROOKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

The board plans to create a policy proposal that would be discussed at the next board of education meeting on February 8th.

If a policy is passed, any teacher who used sick days while in quarantine before the policy was passed will get those sick days back and they will be replaced with COVID days.

