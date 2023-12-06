BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

After a few snags, construction for the Brooke County Centralized Ambulance station is back on schedule.

If you remember back in August tanks were found beneath the property that turned out to be an old gas station from the 50s.

This follows the most recent reports from the DEP stating that the soil samples were contaminated.

Commissioners say, after the most recent samples came back ,they were told they needed to remove additional soil from the areas where the tanks were as a precaution.

“We have started back with filling in the voids that was created from removing any soil that was in the area of the tanks or the filling stations. So contractors were on scene pouring the remainder of the footers that needed to be poured, and then the next step will be for the the carpenters to come in and frame the building.” Tom Diserio – Brooke County Commissioner

Commissioner Diserio says the centralized ambulance station is set to open at the end of summer or early fall of 2024.