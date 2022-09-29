BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) 7News is your local election headquarters…

The General Election is less than two months away, and one local county reminds voters of a few key points

Brooke County Clerk Kim Barbetta says 17 year old’s that turn 18 before election day can still register to vote in this upcoming election.

She says everything is on track, the ballots are approved, and it’s essential for everyone to get out and vote!

“It is your constitutional right, it’s important for you to vote for where you live and who you want to represent you. There are really important from down to the city levels all the way to the federal levels.” Kim Barbetta – Brooke County Clerk

The last day to register to vote is October 18th, and early voting starts on the 26th through November 5th.

Election day is November 8th.