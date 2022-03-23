BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

At this week’s Brooke County commission meeting, commissioners approved the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget.

It was budgeted at a little over $11 million dollars.

The big change in this year’s budget is a payment for the new Judicial Annex Building and the new Brooke Ambulance Station.

“We’re really excited at these capital improvement projects and we only want the best for the people of Brooke County and we’re hoping to build two wonderful buildings that will serve the public for many years to come.” Tim Ennis – Brooke Commission

Ennis said the coke plant closure will have a much larger affect on the 2024 fiscal budget than on this one.