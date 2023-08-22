WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Brooke County Commissioners gave an update on Tuesday on how the new Wellsburg bridge will help first responders and residents within local communities.

The new bridge that will soon connect the state of Ohio and West Virginia will also help first responders from surrounding communities gain additional help when needed.

The Brooke County Commission said that the county has met with fire departments in Jefferson County and has reached a mutual aid agreement.

The commission said that current mutual aid agreements for law enforcement and EMS, that are already in place will be updated as they move forward.

The commission shared what will be new to these agreements and what first responders will benefit from it.

”There’s already mutual aid agreements in place for law enforcement to go across state lines. So those will just be updated as we go forward. And EMS is the same way, but the new addition is the general response from fire departments that can go across.” Tommy Diserio – Brooke County Commissioner

The commission said that the new agreements will allow more access for first responders but will also increase the amount of equipment and personnel available.

The new agreements come as the new bridge closes in on opening and allowing new access between state lines for many citizens.