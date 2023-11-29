BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) At the Brooke County Commission meeting, commissioners discussed upcoming vacancies on two of the county’s boards.

There will be one vacancy on the Brooke County Health Board and three on the Brooke Hills Park Board.

Commissioners say these vacancies are mostly due to terms being up and reappoints are needed as the seats are on a term limit.

They say filling these boards seats are critical as all the boards play a vital role in the county.

“Especially with the Board of Health, you know they assist our Health Department, they assist our EMS and it’s a great avenue for those other departments to bounce ideas off of and go after funding.” Thomas Diserio – Brooke County Commissioner

Commissioner Diserio says they take suggestions from the current board members on what best fits their needs when making the appointment.

If anyone is interested in becoming a board member you can write a letter of intent to the commission or board members with name of open position, your name, brief history, and why you want to be on the board.