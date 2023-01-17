BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Following multiple lighting strikes through out the past couple years that took out the courthouse’s HVAC equipment, Brooke County Commissioners want to take preventative measures in making sure their systems stay online no matter what comes their way.

They will be adding phase monitoring to each of the units, which will monitor for low and high voltage power surges to protect them from something like that happening again.

“Our HVAC system here was a boiler system. It was very inefficient. You know that the new system was a high-efficiency system and that’s what we’re trying to move towards, saving taxpayer dollars in the long term and you know just to protect that investment for the county and the taxpayers is really important.“ A. J. Thomas – Commission President

Thomas says they are still looking at other preventive measures to add to protect those systems.