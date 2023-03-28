BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – After weeks of preparation, commissioners in Brooke County approved a $13 million budget for the 2023 – 2024 fiscal year.

They budgeted upgrades for their first response teams in the county that focus on rotating cruisers for the Sheriff’s Department, EMS services and the new ambulance station and 911 Center.

In the budget is also new equipment for the elections office.

Commission President A. J. Thomas said the county’s revenue has increased thanks to the oil and gas activity.

We’re trying to do these public improvement projects while we can. We can’t rely on the fact that those oil and gas revenues will always be here, so while they are we’re looking at these improvements that have been needed in the county for decades. A. J. Thomas, President, Brooke County Commission

Following the approval of the budget, it will become official on April 18 and take effect on July 1.