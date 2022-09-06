BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The topic of deputies in Brooke county schools was on the agenda once again for the County Commission meeting.

After going back and forth with revisions roughly three times, commissioners voted to approve the most recent contract during the meeting today.

Now the vote goes to the Brooke County Board of Education.

Commissioners approved the amount of $180,000 for three officers per year.

If the BOE votes yes, three officers will not be in the school right away, the Sheriff’s department doesn’t have the man power just yet.

But one deputy will be in the school and others will provide additional security in and around the schools until at least two more deputies are hired.

Over all commissioners say this is a step in the right direction.

“We are moving forward at a rapid pace on this contract, you know the board has come out and given on some terms and so have we, so and it’s all in the spirit of cooperation and trying to provide for the safety of the kids in the schools.” A. J. Thomas – President Brooke County Commission

The Brooke County Board of Education meeting is this coming Monday September 12th at 6PM.