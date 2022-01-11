Brooke County Commissioners choose architect for new EMS/EMA facility

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke County Commissioners chose the architect for the new EMS/EMA building at Tuesday’s meeting.

Commissioners said they had four great firms to choose from, but they ended up going with Thrasher Engineering from West Virginia.

Brooke County EMS to get new facility

Commission President A.J. Thomas explained Thrasher does multiple services in house, so they won’t have to hire additional help to do any outside jobs. It will all be done by one company. Thomas said they believe they will be getting a lot of bang for their buck with Thrasher Engineering.

We do feel that our dollar is going to go a long way with Thrasher. So, we’re pretty excited to get that project started and we hope to make significant progress in 2022. A.J. Thomas, President, Brooke County Commission

The next step is negotiating their contract with the company. Once that is done, Commission will hopefully know the cost and when the project will officially start.

Commission already choose the land on Pleasant Avenue in Wellsburg as the location.

Stay with 7News for continued updates.