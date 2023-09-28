BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

At this week’s Brooke County Commission meeting, Prosecutor Joe Barki shared that he wanted to dedicate a room in the new Judicial Annex to a pillar in the community.

David B. Cross served 35 years in the prosecutor’s office and impacted so many lives.

Commissioners also shared they couldn’t think of a more deserving person to name a piece of history after.

“Those of you that go back a long way with David B, you know how important he was to the county, not only as a prosecutor, which he was one of the best and did a tremendous job in that role, but also as an advisor to the county commission and the other department agencies. They really relied on him.” Joe Barki – Prosecutor Brooke County

“Any of us have known Dave never was a limelight person, was always more than willing to help anyone in any fashion. And I never heard a negative word come from out of his mouth. And part of that was because he always believed that there was always good in people.” Tony Filberto – Brother-in-law, David B. Cross

Commissioners will vote on the dedication at one of their up coming meetings.

The annex is slated for completion in November pending the initial move.