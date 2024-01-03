BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

It was the first meeting of the Brooke County Commission in 2024.

Huge milestones will be met in the year 2024.

From a soon-to-be-completed brand new Judicial Annex to their Centralized Ambulance Station.

Commissioners say there has been a lot of growth in the county.

They also saw multiple businesses in the past year, from Form Energy to Pure Watercraft and the Port of West Virginia, and all those businesses will be ramping up even more in the new year.

Commissioner Tom Diserio says they are very hopeful and excited for what’s to come in the year 2024.

“It’s very promising you know that the previous commissions worked hard to get to where we are at now. You know when I started in January it’s been full throttle all the way up through the end of this year. So there’s really no down time, we’re always looking for the next best thing that can help the residents of the county out or the employees.” Thomas Diserio – Brooke County Commissioner

During the meeting, Commissioner Thomas was named President, and Commissioner Diserio was named Pro-Tem for the 2024 year.