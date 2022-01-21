Brooke County Commissioners give go-ahead for sewer expansion project

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- An economic development project in Brooke County has taken a step forward.

Brooke County Commissioners unanimously voted for a $500,000 sewer expansion project. That sewer expansion will go on a small area of Washington Pike.

Commissioners agree the project is good for the county. It will pick up ten customers and one business. They say this is a step in the right direction, but it’s not the first time Commission has done this.

Commissioners have been working on expanding sewage in the county for years. They’ve made process in the north end of the county with Mahan Lane, Eldersville Road, Saint Johns Road, and now Washington Pike.

The need is so great in Brooke County, and we’re trying to leverage every dollar we can. This is important to Brooke County to pick up sewage and water, and you’re not going to have great economic developments until you have those necessities. Tim Ennis, Brooke County Commissioner

Commissioners say the project has already gone into motion. There’s a packing plan in place and the preliminary work is done.

At this rate, the project is expected to be completed in a years-time or less.