BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Brooke County Commissioners are looking to fill a new job position.

They approved during their regular meeting to post the job of County Coordinator.

This is new position that will help with organizing and navagiting the county.

Commission President A.J. Thomas says the work load has increased with all the new projects they have going on within the county.

“We need somebody who can apply for and actually see through all of these applications to the end. We also need somebody who can help us with our litter control issues and our dilapidated structures.” A.J. Thomas – President Brooke County Commission

Here is a look at the application.