BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Following a letter from the Brooke County Fire Chief’s Association, Commissioners have started questioning the Bethany Pike Volunteer Fire Departments’ levy funds.

The letter states that commissioners look at withholding Bethany Pike VFD’s levy distributions.

Commission President A. J. Thomas says that is based on the fact that the department is no longer running calls and they don’t have the ability to run any calls after allegedly selling off their equipment.

“I think the best possible outcome here is for Bethany Pike Volunteer Fire Department to voluntarily relinquish their levy distribution. They’re not operating and morally, ethically they shouldn’t be getting county levy funds. So I would like for them voluntarily relinquish their right because I think it’s the right thing to do.” A. J. Thomas – President Brooke County Commission

Commissioners did vote to withhold the upcoming levy distributions until they are able to get further guidance from the State Auditor’s Office.

They also wish to have a discussion with the Fire Marshall’s Office.

